WATCH: What NUM and Numsa want from Eskom ​

NUM energy sector co-ordinator Khangela Baloyi talks to Business Day TV about the latest wage negotiations

20 April 2021 - 08:17 Business Day TV
Members of the National Union of Mineworkers, the largest Cosatu affiliate. Picture: SOWETAN
The National Union on Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have asked Eskom for above-inflation wage increases. The unions want a 15% wage hike from the power utility.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to NUM energy sector co-ordinator Khangela Baloyi for more.

