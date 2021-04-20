News Leader
WATCH: What NUM and Numsa want from Eskom
NUM energy sector co-ordinator Khangela Baloyi talks to Business Day TV about the latest wage negotiations
20 April 2021 - 08:17
The National Union on Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) have asked Eskom for above-inflation wage increases. The unions want a 15% wage hike from the power utility.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to NUM energy sector co-ordinator Khangela Baloyi for more.
