Companies

Walmart+ not a hit with customers

19 April 2021 - 16:03 Matthew Boyle
A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut on February 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut on February 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

New York — Walmart’s new subscription programme wants to entice customers with benefits such as cheap petrol and no checkout lines. But it turns out many members aren’t using them much.

About three out of four users don’t take advantage of perks such as less-expensive fuel and Scan & Go technology that allows store shoppers to pay for items on their phone, according to a survey in April of 264 Walmart+ members by industry researcher Field Agent. The main appeal of the $98-a-year programme is unlimited free deliveries, the survey found.

The most common reason respondents gave for not using the other benefits? They simply weren’t aware of them.

The results provide a rare glimpse into a business that Walmart has refused to say much about since launching it in September. Analysts’ estimates of its size have ranged from about 7.4-million members to as many as 10-million. Morgan Stanley’s Simeon Gutman said in a recent note that most consumers just perceive it as a same-day grocery service.

A Walmart representative declined to comment.

Based on their experience so far, 77% of Walmart+ members surveyed plan to renew their membership, Field Agent found. That’s below the 93% first-year renewal rate of Amazon.com’s Prime service, according to estimates by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Almost nine out of 10 Walmart+ members surveyed by Field Agent are also Prime members.

Walmart has said it will roll out more perks, but so far its biggest move was to eliminate the $35 minimum to get free shipping on non-food orders.

“We’re seeing shoppers primarily respond to the membership’s delivery benefits, which is to be expected as people shop from home during the pandemic,” said Henry Ho, Field Agent’s co-founder and chief strategy officer.

Subscription programmes have become popular among retailers, as they deliver consistent revenue and typically encourage members to spend more with the retailer over time, to maximise the benefits. Best Buy, for one, is testing a $200-a-year programme called Best Buy Beta that offers unlimited tech support, free installations and exclusive pricing.

“The winning model in retail is usually one that creates lifetime value,” Gutman said in a note. “Membership is arguably becoming essential to ‘owning’ the customer.”

Bloomberg

Amazon vs Walmart Marketplace and how the pandemic helped them become rivals

The rapid growth of Walmart Marketplace has some merchants worrying that it risks damaging its reputation as a haven for quality sellers, as is  ...
Companies
5 days ago

Amazon booming in India, enabling exports and creating jobs

In 10 years, the online giant has enabled $3bn worth of exports of Indian-made goods and created more than a million jobs in the country
Companies
1 week ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: African retailing — a dream deferred?

One ray of hope for Africa lies in a potential commodity price boom over the next few years
Opinion
1 week ago

BIG READ: ‘The ultimate David and Goliath story’: the fight to open a union at Amazon

The online retailer has expanded rapidly during the pandemic but is now the focus of a debate about pay, race and inequality
Life
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m
Companies / Property
3.
Karooooo set for inward listing on JSE
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Murray & Roberts lands R2bn mining contract ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Absa’s closure of money market ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.