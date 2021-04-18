Watchdogs cry wolf as oil companies claim green barrels

Though carbon credits do nothing to reduce the pollution from a given barrel of oil, proponents of offset programmes argue that credit purchases help finance clean-energy efforts that otherwise would not be profitable.

Critics blast such programmes as smoke-and-mirrors public relations efforts that allow polluters to scrub their image while they continue to profit from climate damage.

Oil company claims of clean fuels through offsetting are like tobacco companies “saying they sell nicotine-free cigarettes because they paid someone else to sell some chewing gum”, said David Turnbull, a spokesperson for Washington-based Oil Change International, an advocacy group opposing fossil fuels.

Carbon credit programmes range from national efforts to global ones like the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation run by the UN.

Companies and non-profit organisations such as Verra and SustainCert are charged with issuing and verifying credits under these programmes. They certify that the projects generating credits are leading to the promised amount of reduced emissions and would not have been built without the credit income.

But there are no uniform standards for calculating the full climate impact of fossil fuels, or how to properly offset it with environmental projects, industry experts say. Companies buying credits are also not obliged to disclose their cost or origin — a problem because they can vary widely in price and quality.

In Occidental’s case, the credits were generated between 2016 and 2019 by solar, wind and other clean-energy projects in emerging economies such as India, Thailand and Turkey, and were verified by Verra.

“The credits they issued are valid and have environmental integrity,” said Verra spokesperson Anne Thiel.

Verra and other verifiers have since stopped approving renewable energy projects in those nations to generate offsets after concluding last year that they had become competitive enough to be built even without offset credit revenue.

Occidental defended the deal, saying it could kick off a new market for oil offset with credits that directs money to green-energy projects. “We can be a big part of the global solution,” said Richard Jackson, Occidental’s president of operations for onshore resources and carbon management.

Occidental and the cargo’s buyer, India’s Reliance Industries, did not comment on whether Reliance paid a premium for the shipment.

But other oil-and-gas companies are eager to create a market in which climate credentials allow them to command higher prices. That could allow them to recoup the full cost, or more, of credits or other measures that allow for the low-carbon labelling.

Plant trees

Lundin Energy, an independent driller with operations in Norway, is one of the companies that sees a market opportunity in crude with a low-carbon designation.

The company plans to spend $35m to plant 8-million trees in northern Spain and Ghana, something it says will allow it to generate its own credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions from its fossil fuels.

Lundin was the world’s first oil company last year to receive independent certification it was producing low-carbon oil based on its reduction of emissions in producing oil from its Edvard Grieg field in Norway. It also aims to certify low-carbon oil from the Sverdrup field, also in Norway — Western Europe’s biggest — that Lundin co-owns with a consortium of partners.

Cleaner drilling operations have a limited environmental benefit. At least 80% of greenhouse gases from oil are emitted after extraction from the ground, according to consultancy IHS Markit.

Alex Budden, Lundin’s vice-president, said if buyers pay a 1% premium for lower-carbon barrels, it would boost the company’s annual oil revenue by $10m to $20m. That would allow it to recover the costs of its offset and efficiency efforts and eventually profit from them.

So far there have been no takers. “But it’s going to happen,” Budden said.

Across the Atlantic, Canadian producers in the oil sands have a bigger challenge. Producers there emit three to five times more carbon than the worldwide average because more energy is needed to extract the oil, according to Rystad Energy, a global consultancy. Its producers are hoping to change that.

Wind farms

Suncor Energy, for example, has pledged to cut the amount of carbon it emits per barrel produced 30% from 2014 levels by 2030 to contribute to Canada’s climate goals and address shareholder pressure to reduce its emissions.

It will do so by improving energy efficiency and investing in renewable energy technologies, such as wind farms, said chief sustainability officer Martha Hall Findlay. She said Suncor will consider certifying those lower-carbon barrels.

“There’s no question carbon is our Achilles heel in the oil sands,” she said.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers are also increasingly marketing carbon-neutral LNG. Unlike in the oil market, some LNG buyers are already paying a premium for such cargoes.

In March, for example, Shell announced it had taken delivery of Europe’s first-yet carbon-neutral cargo of LNG from Russian supplier Gazprom. Gazprom provided the gas and both companies chipped in for the offsets, said Mehdi Chennoufi, Shell’s head of LNG Origination and Business Development.

Shell said the credits came from projects that protect biodiversity or restore land, but it would not disclose the cost.

Buyers in Spain, Japan, Taiwan and China have also bought LNG certified as carbon-neutral, a trend that has led the International Group of LNG Importers, an association of big global LNG companies, to start working on standardised methodology.

Just nonsense

“There is a lot of talk about carbon-neutral LNG, but there is no universal definition,” said Vincent Demoury, the group’s deputy general delegate.

Climate activist Andy Gheorghiu said the notion of carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas is like “vegan pork sausage”. “It’s just nonsense,” he said.

Other companies are turning to carbon-capture technology — despite its history of high costs and operational difficulties — to offset their products’ climate impact.

Qatar, the world’s biggest LNG producer, announced in February that it is building a carbon-capture project at its North Field expansion project in the Persian Gulf.

Occidental is also developing the largest-yet direct-air-capture facility, to pull 500,000 tonnes per year of carbon dioxide out of the open air near some of its Texas oil fields, using fans and chemical reactions. That’s equal to the annual emissions from nearly 110,000 US cars.

Environmentalists criticise such projects because they could extend the life of the fossil fuel industry.

If Occidental’s project works, for example, the company plans to pump the carbon back into the Texas oil fields, raising reservoir pressure to extract more crude.

Occidental says it hopes to market crude oil produced in this way as the feedstock for refining jet and marine fuel — providing a way for those industries to claim they have offset their emissions.

Marion Verles, CEO at SustainCert, the credit verifier, said such offset schemes can help reduce overall greenhouse-gas emissions — but could also backfire.

Telling consumers they can consume carbon-neutral fossil fuels sends the message, she said, that “behavioural change is no longer needed”.

Reuters