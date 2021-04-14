Companies COMPANY COMMENT Vital that SA regulators keep pace with crypto innovation Approach to regulating the sector appears to have a decidedly old-school feel to it BL PREMIUM

Revix, a locally founded crypto neo-brokerage and investment platform, has just raised R58.5m in offshore capital from a consortium of UK and European investors as well as the Qatar Development Bank, to fund the launch of its own mobile application as well as expansion into the EU.

Revix founder and CEO Sean Sanders says they want to blur the lines between investing in traditional asset classes, such as stocks, and emerging alternative investment sectors, such as AI, biotech, 5G, eSports and cryptocurrencies. ..