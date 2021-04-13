Company comment
Online concert trend could end music in the margins
New service will let artists curate and perform online concerts, communicate with fans and manage ticket sales. But at what cost?
13 April 2021 - 20:40
Is technology a friend or foe to the music industry, specifically to artists? ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now