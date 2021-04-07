Companies Company comment Why bother with coal tenders? Any new projects appear doomed to failure BL PREMIUM

Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe has promised to release a tender for the procurement of coal-fired power generation in the coming year. But one might reasonably wonder why he should even bother.

The Integrated Resource Plan — SA’s electricity infrastructure road map — provides an allocation for 1,500MW of new, independent, coal power to come online, contributing to a total 33,000MW of coal power generation by 2030. But, so far, any such project appears doomed to failure...