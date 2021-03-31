Companies

PwC tells UK staff to take Friday afternoons off

Accountancy firm announces its hybrid working model will include a reduced working day

London — PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will give UK staff Friday afternoons off and allow them to choose the amount of time they spend working from home as part of a post-pandemic shake-up of working patterns.

The accountancy firm announced its hybrid working model would include “a reduced working day” at the end of the week during July and August, and expects most of its 22,000 staff will clock off at lunchtime after a more compact working week.

The announcement comes as companies grapple to work out what post-pandemic working patterns will look like after workers who have spent months working remotely start returning to the office.

PwC will allow employees to choose the times they start and finish their working days and expects staff to spend 40% to 60% of their time with their colleagues, either in offices or at client sites, it said.

“We want to help enshrine new working patterns so they outlast the pandemic,” said Kevin Ellis, chair and senior partner at PwC. “Without conscious planning now there’s a risk we lose the best bits of these new ways of working when the economy opens up again.”

The firm will take a phased approach to introducing the new policies, after telling its employees in England and Wales this week that its offices are open for those who want to go. The new policies come after consultation with employees, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks, the statement said.

PwC isn’t alone among finance firms racing to adapt to new post-pandemic working norms. As the vaccination rollout in the UK picks up and the country takes the first steps on its road map out of lockdown, companies such as Deutsche Bank and Standard Life Aberdeen are opting to give their staff the choice of spending more time working from home. IWG,  the world’s largest flexible office landlord, has also said that there has been a surge in large companies seeking more access to sites across its locations.

“Companies need to adapt their thinking and take a holistic approach to their future of work,” said Allison English, deputy CEO of workplace research firm Leesman.

Not all companies have embraced such policies. David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs Group, has called remote work “an aberration that we are going to correct as quickly as possible”.

