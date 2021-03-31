Company Comment
MTN’s lessons from out of Africa
After relaunching mobile money service in SA, mobile telecoms giant aimed to reach 1-million users
31 March 2021 - 19:57
For a company whose mobile money unit failed to gain traction locally between 2012 and 2016, MTN seems to have taken its learning from 16 markets seriously with its latest attempt in SA.
On Wednesday, MTN revealed that it now has 2.8-million users of its mobile payments platform...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now