MTN's lessons from out of Africa After relaunching mobile money service in SA, mobile telecoms giant aimed to reach 1-million users

For a company whose mobile money unit failed to gain traction locally between 2012 and 2016, MTN seems to have taken its learning from 16 markets seriously with its latest attempt in SA.

On Wednesday, MTN revealed that it now has 2.8-million users of its mobile payments platform...