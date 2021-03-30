News Leader
WATCH: Is Nhlanhla Mazibuko SA’s next Elon Musk?
Mazibuko Motors founder Nhlanhla Mazibuko talks to Business Day TV about his plans to build SA’s first electric car
30 March 2021 - 08:05
Mazibuko Motors founder Nhlanhla Mazibuko is creating the country’s first electric vehicle; the concept phase is already complete and people are wondering whether he might be SA’s next Elon Musk.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Mazibuko for more detail on where things are with his exciting project.
