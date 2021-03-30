US orders seizure of Top Glove goods due to use of forced labour

Top Glove shares sank after US Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at US ports of entry to seize its gloves made in Malaysia, putting pressure on the world’s biggest glove maker to improve its labour practices.

The stock fell 5.4% in Kuala Lumpur Tuesday to the lowest close since March 2, the biggest decliner on the main equities gauge. Trading volume was 145% of its three-month average. The shares have plunged 50% from an October high.

The move is a blow to Top Glove and comes as Malaysia’s main industries — palm oil and gloves — grapple with intense scrutiny over poor labour practices. The CBP banned imports of Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest palm planter in December, citing allegations of forced labour. It took similar action on planter rival FGV.

Top Glove, which is seeking a listing in Hong Kong to bolster its profile with overseas investors, was one of the biggest winners of the global pandemic for much of 2020 until vaccine rollouts sapped its appeal.

The CBP office of trade, in consultation with the treasury department, said on Monday that it imposed the penalties against the Malaysian firm after having found “sufficient information to believe that Top Glove uses forced labour in the production of disposable gloves”. The order expands a directive in 2020 banning imports from two units of the company.

Forced labour

The Withhold Release Order that CBP issued in July 2020 was based on reasonable but not conclusive information that multiple forced labour indicators exist in Top Glove’s production process, it said.

“Today’s forced labour finding is the result of a months-long CBP investigation aimed at preventing goods made by modern slavery from entering US commerce,” Troy Miller, senior official performing the duties of the CBP Commissioner, said in a statement.

North America accounts for 22% of Top Glove’s total sales volume, Kenanga Investment Bank said in a report dated March 30.

Factories belonging to Top Glove were found to be a major source of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia in 2020. The government in November ordered the company to shut 28 of its factories in phases after discovering thousands of new cases there, and carried out raids on its dormitories. Its workers hail from countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal.

‘Unfortunate negative’

Top Glove said in a statement Tuesday it’s US counsels are liaising with CBP representatives to get more clarity and information. It’s unable to ascertain the quantum on financial and operational effects arising from the order, it added.

The company also said a report prepared by an independent international consultant to CBP earlier this month viewed that “further progress” has been made and considering Top Glove’s ongoing actions, the findings didn’t amount to systemic forced labour.

In October, Top Glove said it had resolved issues highlighted by the US department of labour and was seeking an expeditious resolution and revocation of the ban on exporting its products to the country.

The news is an “unfortunate negative” and results in “cloudier earnings certainty and negative investor sentiment,” Gan Huan Wen, an analyst at Hong Leong Investment Bank, said in a report dated Monday. He cut his stock-price target to 7.0 ringgit from 8.14 ringgit.

Monday’s finding is the second forced labour finding the CBP has issued in the current fiscal year. US Customs and Border Protection has ensured the enforcement action against Top Glove “will not have a significant impact on total US imports of disposable gloves,” John Leonard, CBP acting executive assistant commissioner for trade, said in the statement.

