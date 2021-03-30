COMPANY COMMENT
State needs to charge up an electric vehicle incentive plan
Even in an advanced economy such as the US, the government has had to step in with tax incentives for consumers and car makers
30 March 2021 - 19:26
Governments have the responsibility to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
In the case of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, evidence from more advanced economies suggests that the future of transport beyond fossil fuels hinges on government incentives. While EVs have become common in the US, Europe and China, SA is yet to make its mark. Despite a few pioneering companies such as Jaguar and its iPace model doing what they can to offer EV alternatives to the SA consumer, mainstream take-up is still a long way away. Hampering this adoption are two factors: price and a nascent charging infrastructure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now