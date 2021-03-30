Companies COMPANY COMMENT State needs to charge up an electric vehicle incentive plan Even in an advanced economy such as the US, the government has had to step in with tax incentives for consumers and car makers BL PREMIUM

Governments have the responsibility to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

In the case of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, evidence from more advanced economies suggests that the future of transport beyond fossil fuels hinges on government incentives. While EVs have become common in the US, Europe and China, SA is yet to make its mark. Despite a few pioneering companies such as Jaguar and its iPace model doing what they can to offer EV alternatives to the SA consumer, mainstream take-up is still a long way away. Hampering this adoption are two factors: price and a nascent charging infrastructure...