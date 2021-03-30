Companies

PayPal will allow US customers to pay with cryptocurrency

Customers who hold bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin in PayPal digital wallets can convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkout

30 March 2021 - 12:14 Anna Irrera
Online electronic finance payment system, PayPal, is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN
Online electronic finance payment system, PayPal, is seen on a smartphone screen. Picture: 123RF/ALEXEY MALKIN

London — PayPal will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing US consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally, a move that could significantly boost use of digital assets in everyday commerce.

Customers who hold bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will now be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts to make purchases, the company said.

The service, which PayPal revealed it was working on late in 2020, will be available at all of its 29-million merchants in the coming months, the company said.

“This is the first time you can seamlessly use cryptocurrencies in the same way as a credit card or a debit card inside your PayPal wallet,” president and CEO Dan Schulman said ahead of a formal announcement.

Checkout with cryptocurrency builds on the ability for PayPal users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, which the payments company launched in October.

The offering made PayPal one of the largest mainstream financial companies to open its network to cryptocurrencies and helped fuel a rally in virtual coin prices.

Bitcoin has nearly doubled in value since the start of this year, boosted by increased interest from larger financial firms that are betting on greater adoption and see it as a hedge against inflation.

PayPal’s launch comes less than a week after Tesla said it would start accepting bitcoin payments for its cars. Unlike PayPal transactions where merchants will be receiving fiat currency, Tesla said it will hold the bitcoin used as payment.

Still, while the nascent asset is gaining traction among mainstream investors, it has yet to become a widespread form of payment, due in part to its continued volatility.

PayPal hopes its service can change that, as by settling the transaction in fiat currency, merchants will not take on the volatility risk.

“We think it is a transitional point where cryptocurrencies move from being predominantly an asset class that you buy, hold and or sell to now becoming a legitimate funding source to make transactions in the real world at millions of merchants,” Schulman said.

The company will charge no transaction fee to checkout with crypto and only one type of coin can be used for each purchase, it said.

Reuters

The bitcoin revolution

This digital currency is changing society, just like the printing press and the steam engine, writes Rob Price
Companies
5 days ago

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES: US does not make it easy for immigrant entrepreneurs

Biden administration urged to push forward the international entrepreneur rule
Opinion
1 month ago

Rocket from the crypto: Tesla’s bitcoin blast off

Cryptocurrency’s best-known brand is hugely volatile but is gathering support as a safe-haven alternative to gold, writes The Finance Ghost
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tech services giant Salesforce doubles down on SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Renergen surges after ‘exceptional’ helium ...
Companies / Energy
3.
South32 again pushes back timing for SA coal sale
Companies / Mining
4.
Livekindly Collective raises $335m to fund ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Anglo American targets green shipping and haul ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Rocket from the crypto: Tesla’s bitcoin blast off

Companies / Investors Monthly

High equity funds: What the high road can offer

Companies / Investors Monthly

DESNÉ MASIE: Beware thorns while picking low-hanging bitcoin fruit in crypto ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.