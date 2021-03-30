COMPANY COMMENT
Huge stokvels remain an untapped market to asset managers
30 March 2021 - 19:27
The collective value of deposits into stokvels in a single year would be almost enough to crack SA’s list of top 20 fund managers by assets under management.
Citing data from the National Stokvel Association of SA (Nasasa), FNB said in February the country has about 810,000 active stokvels — SA’s take on informal rotating credit unions or saving schemes — which collect about R50bn in savings annually from more than 11-million members...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now