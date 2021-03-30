Companies COMPANY COMMENT Huge stokvels remain an untapped market to asset managers BL PREMIUM

The collective value of deposits into stokvels in a single year would be almost enough to crack SA’s list of top 20 fund managers by assets under management.

Citing data from the National Stokvel Association of SA (Nasasa), FNB said in February the country has about 810,000 active stokvels — SA’s take on informal rotating credit unions or saving schemes — which collect about R50bn in savings annually from more than 11-million members...