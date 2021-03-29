Companies

WATCH: Unblocking the infrastructure pipeline with PPP reform

Michael Avery talks to a panel about reforming public-private partnerships

29 March 2021 - 18:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Denys Kurylow

While the president has sought to leverage infrastructure as the centerpiece of his economic policy since 2018, and with greater urgency since the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and conducted by consultancy Intellidex shows that infrastructure investment has fallen sharply over the past six years, from 20.3% of GDP in 2015 to 17.9% in 2019, far from the National Development Plan’s target of 30% of GDP.

But every crisis creates an opportunity, as the report points out, and a key component of this is through public-private partnerships (PPPs) — but the question is what needs to happen to unlock these.

Michael Avery spoke with Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA; and Dr Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex.

MAMOKETE LIJANE: We cannot ‘infrastructure’ our way out of our growth conundrum

Fiscal consolidation is essential for  investment and long-term growth
Opinion
1 week ago

Public-private partnerships are way to go, says Kgosientso Ramokgopa

The government is seeking to leverage R1-trillion in blended finance over the next 10 years through the Infrastructure Fund
National
1 month ago

LETTER: PPPs are a might-lose for SA taxpayers

Private-public partnerships are good for the parties involved when they work, and also when they don’t work
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH: Engineering a solution to slow infrastructure rollout

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what they would like the president to focus on to unblock the constipated infrastructure pipeline
National
1 month ago

