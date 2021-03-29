Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Unblocking the infrastructure pipeline with PPP reform
Michael Avery talks to a panel about reforming public-private partnerships
29 March 2021 - 18:48
While the president has sought to leverage infrastructure as the centerpiece of his economic policy since 2018, and with greater urgency since the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and conducted by consultancy Intellidex shows that infrastructure investment has fallen sharply over the past six years, from 20.3% of GDP in 2015 to 17.9% in 2019, far from the National Development Plan’s target of 30% of GDP.
But every crisis creates an opportunity, as the report points out, and a key component of this is through public-private partnerships (PPPs) — but the question is what needs to happen to unlock these.
Michael Avery spoke with Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA; and Dr Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex.
