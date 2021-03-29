WATCH: Unblocking the infrastructure pipeline with PPP reform

While the president has sought to leverage infrastructure as the centerpiece of his economic policy since 2018, and with greater urgency since the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and conducted by consultancy Intellidex shows that infrastructure investment has fallen sharply over the past six years, from 20.3% of GDP in 2015 to 17.9% in 2019, far from the National Development Plan’s target of 30% of GDP.

But every crisis creates an opportunity, as the report points out, and a key component of this is through public-private partnerships (PPPs) — but the question is what needs to happen to unlock these.

Michael Avery spoke with Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA; and Dr Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex.