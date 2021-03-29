Tencent Music aims to buy back $1bn in shares after Archegos selloff

Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced a $1 bn share buyback on Monday, days after the Chinese online music company was caught up as one of the names hit by a liquidation of holdings by former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang.

In an extraordinary series of block trades on Friday, banks including Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley wiped out $35bn from the values of bellwether stocks, ranging from Chinese technology firms to US media companies, as they sold off the holdings of Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management.

Tencent Music’s buyback plans represent 2.9% of the company’s current market value. The New York-listed firm’s stock slumped almost 20% on Friday after Goldman Sachs sold $6.6bn worth of shares in it, Baidu and Vipshop Holdings before the market opened in the US, according to an e-mail to clients seen by Bloomberg News.

The sales were part of block trades worth more than $20bn on Friday triggered by the forced offloading of Archegos Capital Management’s holdings after some positions moved against Hwang, Bloomberg News reported.

Some analysts said investors could take the declines as opportunities to pick up Tencent Music stock, since the Archegos sales weren’t based on fundamentals. The shares ended down just 1.3% on Friday. Tencent Music has more than doubled over the past year.

“Longer-term investors would be eager to pounce on the opportunity to buy these stocks for cheap, if they are sure it’s just driven by hedge fund unwinding,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

Baidu, also sold off by the banks on Friday, could follow in Tencent Music’s footsteps. It has about $2.78bn outstanding share repurchase programmes that it could use for buying back its shares, Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Other analysts said that not all Chinese tech stocks are worth buying. The global tech sector had been hit even before the Friday fire sale as investors increasingly rotated into stocks benefiting from an economic rebound rather than those gaining from people stuck at home during the pandemic.

“Tencent Music declined a lot mainly because of the margin call pressure from that hedge fund. For this stock, doing buyback is reasonable, because it’s an external and one-off issue and the company fundamentals have little changed,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong).

“But for technology stocks in general, the price has yet to reach a cheap level for doing buybacks. Tencent Music may be just an individual case,” Leung said.

Tencent Music’s stock had slumped even before the unwinding of trades by Hwang’s Archegos family office. Its shares fell 27% last Wednesday after the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese stocks being kicked off American exchanges if they don’t let American regulators review their financial audit papers.

China has long refused to let US regulators examine its companies’ audits, citing national security concerns.

Bloomberg