Online car dealer Cazoo to list in New York via $7bn Och-backed SPAC

New York — Online car dealer Cazoo will list in New York after selling itself to hedge-fund founder Dan Och’s blank-cheque company in a deal valued at $7bn, turning its back on a potential initial public offering in London.

The combination with special-purpose acquisition company Ajax I will raise about $1.6bn in proceeds for the company, including $805m in a cash trust from the SPAC and another $800m from Ajax’s sponsors, Cazoo said in a statement on Monday. London-based Cazoo will be listed in New York after the deal closes, and Och said he plans to join the company’s board.

Cazoo previously weighed plans for an initial public offering in London, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal with Ajax I means Britain loses another unicorn to an overseas bidder despite efforts to reform London’s listing rules to make staying local more attractive for founders.

More than $175bn in takeovers of UK companies by foreign buyers have been announced in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up about 54% from the previous 12 months.

Post-Brexit, the UK is fighting to keep the high-growth companies from fleeing to the US, which is perceived by many start-ups as friendlier to founders and with more knowledgeable investors. In the US, Cazoo’s investors will be able to compare its performance to Carvana, which went public with a similar business model in 2017 and whose rocketing share price has made its founders billionaires.

Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak is weighing proposals that would give company founders greater control when they list their businesses in the City of London and would make it easier to create UK SPACs.

Another UK tech start-up, Deliveroo, plans to go public in London this week, though the food-delivery platform has endured a revolt from investors concerned about how it treats its riders. The company narrowed the price range for its IPO to the lower half of its initial projections, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

Online car sales have surged during Covid-19 lockdowns as traditional dealerships were forced to shut, and Cazoo said it expects sales to rise to nearly $1bn in 2021, a 300% growth rate. Cazoo, which buys and restores used cars and delivers them directly to buyers, was valued at more than $2bn after raising funds in October.

The company expects revenues to double annually through 2024, when they’ll reach $8bn thanks to expansion into Europe, greater inventory of cars and the introduction of new services, CEO Alex Chesterman said in an investor call on Monday. Still, it expects to continue losing money until 2024 when its operating profit and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation will turn positive, according to projections in Cazoo’s analyst presentation.

The Daily Mail & General Trust, which owns about a fifth of Cazoo, surged as much as 16% in London trading after the announcement. The company said it expects to receive about $1.35bn in cash and shares when the deal closes, after it invested £117m.

Cazoo had been weighing an IPO after the successful listing of its German counterpart, Auto1 Group, which raised €1.8bn earlier this year, people familiar with the matter had said.

Cazoo was founded in 2018 by Chesterman, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded property search website Zoopla and early streaming video and mail-order DVD rental service LoveFilm. Investors include BlackRock, General Catalyst, D1 Capital Partners, Mubadala Capital, L Catterton and others.

Bloomberg