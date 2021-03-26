Companies

WATCH: Remgro trims interim dividend

Remgro CEO Jannie Durand talks to Business Day TV about the group’s decision to trim interim dividends

26 March 2021 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Remgro has trimmed its interim dividend after its investee companies, FirstRand and Mediclinic, were hard hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro, for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

