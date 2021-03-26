News Leader
WATCH: Remgro trims interim dividend
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand talks to Business Day TV about the group’s decision to trim interim dividends
26 March 2021 - 10:44
Remgro has trimmed its interim dividend after its investee companies, FirstRand and Mediclinic, were hard hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro, for more detail.
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand talks to Business Day TV about the group's decision to trim interim dividends
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.