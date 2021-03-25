WATCH: New SME scale-up programme to catapult gazelles abroad

The SA economy and jobs market will reap the benefits if we are able to accelerate the growth and extend the reach of high-impact local entrepreneurs on to the global stage; and this is already happening.

This is according to Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery and chair of the SA SME Fund, who spoke at the launch of the Endeavor and SA SME Fund local scale up (LSU) programme on Thursday.

The LSU programme is focused on expediting the local and international growth of successful entrepreneurs who run high-impact businesses. These are primarily tech-enabled businesses, built by experienced entrepreneurs, which scale quickly and outperform their peers, driving revenue growth and creating jobs.

Michael Avery speaks to Lisa Klein, who helped conceptualise and set up the SA SME Fund; Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA; and entrepreneurs Melvyn Lubega, founder of GO1, and Lethabo Motsoaledi, founder of Voyc.