WATCH: New SME scale-up programme to catapult gazelles abroad

Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA’s job market and the opportunities offered by small and medium enterprises

25 March 2021 - 17:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
The SA economy and jobs market will reap the benefits if we are able to accelerate the growth and extend the reach of high-impact local entrepreneurs on to the global stage; and this is already happening.

This is according to Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery and chair of the SA SME Fund, who spoke at the launch of the Endeavor and SA SME Fund local scale up (LSU) programme on Thursday.

The LSU programme is focused on expediting the local and international growth of successful entrepreneurs who run high-impact businesses. These are primarily tech-enabled businesses, built by experienced entrepreneurs, which scale quickly and outperform their peers, driving revenue growth and creating jobs.

Michael Avery speaks to Lisa Klein, who helped conceptualise and set up the SA SME Fund; Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA; and entrepreneurs Melvyn Lubega, founder of GO1, and Lethabo Motsoaledi, founder of Voyc.

ANDILE KHUMALO: Rather than bother to refine a key incentive, Treasury ditches it

Whatever the reason for this odd decision, SA has thrown the baby out with the bath water
Opinion
4 days ago

Corporate social investment raises private sector’s image and relationship with government

Many firms go beyond minimum requirements but more can be done with rigorous monitoring and evaluation integrated into design of programmes
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Give SMEs more breaks, Khoza pleads

Lack of business nous in the government is 'crippling the sector'
Business
2 weeks ago

If used properly, enterprise and supplier development enhances growth

Strategic investment in out SMME sector can help restructure our economy and provide real growth
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza shops

With partner BFA, the bank aims to expand the adoption of technology in the industry and help protect jobs
Companies
3 weeks ago

