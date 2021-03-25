Companies

News Corp to spend $275m on Investor’s Business Daily

The financial news firm, which runs Investors.com, will come under Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones after the acquisition

25 March 2021 - 16:34 Eva Mathews
Rupert Murdoch. Picture: REUTERS
Rupert Murdoch. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp said on Thursday it would acquire Los Angeles-based financial news firm Investor's Business Daily (IBD) from O’Neil Capital Management for $275m.

The deal comes at a time when many media organisations across the world are aggressively cutting costs to cope with the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic effects.

IBD, which has about 130 employees and operates the Investors.com website, will come under Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones after the acquisition and continue to based at its headquarters, News Corp said.

Founded in 1984, IBD also publishes a print edition once a week, apart from detailed business news and research reports on its website that caters to about 100,000 subscribers.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June, News Corp said.

Reuters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why Facebook Australia’s standoff is so vital for our future

Instead of a lively Fourth Estate able to verify information and act as a lodestone for society, what we have is rampant disinformation and ...
Opinion
1 month ago

News Corp strikes a news partnership deal with Google

The company is set to receive ‘significant payments’ to feature news outlets in Google’s News Showcase
Companies
1 month ago

Lachlan Murdoch says Fox News won’t change ‘centre-right’ focus

Fox Corporation chief defends news channel despite ratings fall as earnings beat estimates
Companies
1 month ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: ELIOT HIGGINS: ‘We’re sitting on the precipice of the misinformation age’

The Bellingcat founder on his ‘people’s intelligence agency’, unmasking Navalny’s poisoners — and why he isn’t another Assange
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Netcare hits back after raid on hospital
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Aveng: The ultimate pennystock punt?
Companies / Investors Monthly
3.
Maximum of five good years for PGMs, warns ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Magda Wierzycka to step down as Sygnia joint-CEO ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
The new Joan of Ark inspires investors
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.