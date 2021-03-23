Business Q&A
WATCH: Nedbank Future of Business — How to invest in start-ups
Nedbank CIB’s Kashira Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about investing in start-ups
23 March 2021 - 08:11
In this segment of the future of business with Nedbank, we focus on investing in start-ups and the role they play at a time when the economy is reeling from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gary Alfonso talks to Kashira Naidoo of Nedbank CIB.
Or listen to the full audio:
