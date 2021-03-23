Companies

Business Q&A

WATCH: Nedbank Future of Business — How to invest in start-ups

Nedbank CIB’s Kashira Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about investing in start-ups

23 March 2021 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ Ivan Trifonenko
Picture: 123RF/ Ivan Trifonenko

In this segment of the future of business with Nedbank, we focus on investing in start-ups and the role they play at a time when the economy is reeling from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gary Alfonso talks to Kashira Naidoo of Nedbank CIB.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Gates-backed startup joins the race to make green hydrogen cheaper

Demand grows for potential carbon-free fuel to replace coal, oil and natural gas
Companies
2 weeks ago

Uber spins off robot delivery operation Postmates as it eyes profitability

Ride-hailing business will co-lead what’s likely to be a $50m investment in Serve Robotics
Companies
2 weeks ago

Japanese startup Yappli on the rise as off-the-shelf apps prove to be a hit

Shares have almost doubled since listing at end-December, giving it a market cap of about $700m
Companies
1 month ago

Ruby Lu hits another one out of the park with Kuaishou’s Hong Kong listing

Lu belongs to an unusual group of female investors who have risen to the forefront of China’s venture capital world
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Satrix plans to launch six new ETFs in 2021
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Northam to rev up output to cash in on ‘best ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Investec strikes upbeat tone on prospects as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Enza says it will take two years for construction ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Northam unwinds one BEE deal and replaces it with ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.