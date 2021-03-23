The Directors Event will focus on reimagining SA on June 11 2021

“The year 2020, will be remembered as a year of global disruption. A year in which we were tested on a professional and personal level. Businesses the world over demonstrated their resilience, agility, and ability to swivel at a time of great social and economic hardship. But in great adversity comes great learning, it's therefore important to look back at 2020 and decipher these learning to understand the path to a more resilient and sustainable future for our country,” says Jonas Bogoshi, BCX CEO.

Before lockdown, The Directors Event attracted an audience of more than 300 senior management and C-level executives to a full-day conference at the Sandton Convention Centre. In 2020, the digital event drew an online audience of more than 1,300 delegates.

High profile speakers have included Andre de Ruyter (Eskom CEO) and Wendy Lucas-Bull (former Absa chair), as well as Nhlanhla Nene (former finance minister), Jabu Mabuza (former Eskom chair), Caroline Galvan (lead economist, World Economic Forum), and Mcebisi Jonas (former deputy minister of finance), among others.

Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi believes it's crucial for SA to address the socioeconomic hardships that have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic but says: “It's also time for South Africans to prove their mettle in rising above adversity with an attitude of innovation and progress, to ensure we do not remain on the back foot in years to come.

“We need to learn and adapt at speed, and do everything we can to let this experience drive our determination to overcome and thrive. As the editor of SA’s biggest-selling English newspaper, it’s a privilege to drive the impact of The Directors Event.”

