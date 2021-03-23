Companies COMPANY COMMENT Northam BEE deal risks losing audience through reams of legalese Heavily lawyered details overwhelms even analysts, fund managers and financial journalists BL PREMIUM

For financial experts and smart lawyers crafting oh-so clever empowerment deals there is the real risk of losing the audience in reams of legalese, provisos and addendums — and that’s before the structure is even explained.

Northam Platinum, which has done extraordinarily well out of the R4bn cash it raised from a decade-long empowerment deal it signed in 2015 and pushed to maturity four years early, is one such example...