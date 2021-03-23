COMPANY COMMENT
Is ‘proactive’ regulation needed in the e-commerce industry?
The Competition Commission has launched an inquiry into digital markets
23 March 2021 - 19:37
As the dust settles on the mess and opportunity created by the pandemic over the last year, the increase in adoption of digital services cannot be denied. It is against this backdrop that the Competition Commission has launched an inquiry into digital markets.
While the pandemic has done much to increase the use of digital services, there are concerns that some established players have been able to consolidate their lead, with the risk that smaller players are relegated to the sidelines, if not pushed out of business, as noted by Chris Charter of law firm, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr...
