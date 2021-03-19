Companies Profit held up by cost cuts at Caxton The closure of a number of operations, including the magazine publishing and distribution business, resulted in a loss of R250.1m BL PREMIUM

Printing and publishing group Caxton has reported a drop in revenue of 20%, driven by the closure of its magazine publishing and distribution unit.

The publisher of the once iconic Bona magazine, which has shut down, has been restructuring its business in the face of falling newspaper and magazine sales. ..