WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Curro’s earnings
Curro CEO Andries Greyling spoke to Business Day TV about how the company is managing to adapt to Covid-19-related challenges
18 March 2021 - 08:29
Covid-19 weighed on Curro’s full-year performance. The private school group, which raised its bad debt provisions almost fourfold during the period, has posted a 32% drop in headline earnings.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries Greyling.
