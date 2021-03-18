Companies

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Curro’s earnings

Curro CEO Andries Greyling spoke to Business Day TV about how the company is managing to adapt to Covid-19-related challenges

18 March 2021 - 08:29 Business Day TV
Covid-19 weighed on Curro’s full-year performance. The private school group, which raised its bad debt provisions almost fourfold during the period, has posted a 32% drop in headline earnings.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries Greyling.

