Augmented reality race shifts up a gear with news of Facebook wristband

This is a leap for Facebook in an industry that believes the glasses will eventually replace the functionality of cellphones altogether

18 March 2021 - 18:19 Chavi Mehta

Bengaluru — Facebook said on Thursday it was developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality (AR) glasses, which are expected to be launched later in 2021.

Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with their finger movements, the company said in a blog post. 

The AR-supporting wearable device will also be capable of detecting nerve signals to interpret complex hand gestures and moves.

This marks a leap for Facebook in a hotly contested race among tech giants such as Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet’s Google, in an industry that believes the glasses will eventually replace the functionality of cellphones altogether.

Facebook had earlier said that smart glasses would need to rely on devices such as phones for the foreseeable future due to constraints such as battery life and the heat generated by processing. A wristband would be able to serve as a platform for computing and supporting such functions. 

In September, Facebook said it was about five to 10 years away from being able to bring to market "true" augmented reality glasses that would have abilities including letting people jointly see and interact with persistent shared virtual objects. 

Reuters

French watchdog rejects advertisers’ appeal in win for Apple

The antitrust authority rules not to suspend a new feature that allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different apps
1 day ago

Whatsapp tipping point for SA mobile wallets?

Fintechs develop SA’s first WhatsApp payment gateway for use by network operator Telkom
1 day ago

An African dream of internet freedom crumbles

Facebook and Google are spending billions trying to get more people online in Africa, but governments worry about social-media platforms being used ...
1 week ago

