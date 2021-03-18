Augmented reality race shifts up a gear with news of Facebook wristband

Bengaluru — Facebook said on Thursday it was developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality (AR) glasses, which are expected to be launched later in 2021.

Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with their finger movements, the company said in a blog post.

The AR-supporting wearable device will also be capable of detecting nerve signals to interpret complex hand gestures and moves.

This marks a leap for Facebook in a hotly contested race among tech giants such as Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet’s Google, in an industry that believes the glasses will eventually replace the functionality of cellphones altogether.

Facebook had earlier said that smart glasses would need to rely on devices such as phones for the foreseeable future due to constraints such as battery life and the heat generated by processing. A wristband would be able to serve as a platform for computing and supporting such functions.

In September, Facebook said it was about five to 10 years away from being able to bring to market "true" augmented reality glasses that would have abilities including letting people jointly see and interact with persistent shared virtual objects.

Reuters