WATCH: How the SA construction is on the road to recovery

Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the challenges facing the construction sector

17 March 2021 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GABRIELA BERTOLINI
Picture: 123RF/GABRIELA BERTOLINI

SA’s construction industry remains in recovery mode, with Afrimat’s index for the sector rising to 111.3 points in the fourth quarter, showing that activity is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha for more.

Independent economist Roelof Botha takes a look at the challenges that lie ahead for the construction sector

Construction sector continued its recovery in the fourth quarter

The Afrimat construction index, a barometer of health of the sector, rose to 111.3 points in the last three months of 2020
