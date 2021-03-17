News Leader
WATCH: How the SA construction is on the road to recovery
Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the challenges facing the construction sector
17 March 2021 - 09:06
SA’s construction industry remains in recovery mode, with Afrimat’s index for the sector rising to 111.3 points in the fourth quarter, showing that activity is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha for more.
Independent economist Roelof Botha takes a look at the challenges that lie ahead for the construction sector
