Optimism among SA's CEOs improves A PwC survey shows local CEOs are less optimistic about global growth than international peers though they're more bullish on their own firms

SA’S CEOs are mostly optimistic that global economic growth will improve in the year ahead, with 57% factoring in a recovery over the next 12-months, according to PwC’s 24th Annual Global CEO Survey, which polled 5,050 CEOs in 100 countries and territories during January and February.

While that’s still noticeably less optimistic than international CEOs, 76% of whom predict global economic growth will improve in 2021, it is still the highest level of confidence in world growth prospects exhibited by local business leaders since PwC began gauging this sentiment in 2012...