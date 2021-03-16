Companies

G4S shareholders accept £3.8bn Allied takeover offer

Merger will create the world's largest private security company

16 March 2021 - 22:46 Yadarisa Shabong
A G4S security van parked outside a bank in Loughborough, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES
A G4S security van parked outside a bank in Loughborough, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

Bengaluru — The G4S takeover saga finally came to an end on Tuesday after a majority of the security company's shareholders accepted a £3.8bn offer from US rival Allied Universal, snubbing hostile Canadian bidder GardaWorld.

Allied Universal said it had received valid acceptances representing roughly 79% of the G4S share capital. The threshold was 50% plus one G4S share.

“My team and I look forward to working with Allied to support a successful integration of the two businesses,” said G4S CEO Ashley Almanza.

The merger between G4S and private-equity backed Allied Universal will create the world's largest private security company, generating more than $18bn in revenue and employing more than 750,000 security guards and other staff.

Sweden's Securitas, another big player in the US private security market, will have to compete with an even larger Allied after the acquisition is complete.

Sue Noffke, head of UK equities at G4S shareholder Schroders, said that the company's “management and the board have delivered a very good result for all stakeholders”.

Allied, which plans to evaluate options for the G4S prisons businesses, has largely obtained the required antitrust regulatory approvals in the US and EU. The deal does not require approval from Britain because EU clearance was obtained before the Brexit deadline.

The interest in buying G4S, which has a worldwide presence, comes after the British company agreed in July to pay £44m to the UK's Serious Fraud Office to avert criminal charges after a long-running inquiry into electronic tagging contracts.

GardaWorld made its interest public in September 2020 but was faced with repeated rejections from the London-listed company. Allied swooped in last December and its offer of 245p per share won over the G4S board, which recommended that shareholders accept.

Low levels of acceptances from G4S shareholders, however, had forced both potential buyers to extend their deadlines multiple times as shareholders held out for a higher price.

The UK's takeover regulator last month stepped in to help to resolve the impasse by setting up an auction to determine the final prices the suitors were willing to pay for G4S.

But shortly after the auction period started GardaWorld declared its 235p per share offer as final, effectively ending the process before it had started.

Shares in G4S, which have risen by more than two-thirds since GardaWorld's made its offer public, closed at 244.5p on Tuesday.

Reuters 

