Companies

Higher abnormal costs drag Stadio to full-year loss

The company wrote down the value of some of its trademarks after three of its businesses were consolidated under its brand name

15 March 2021 - 12:52 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Stadio, a private higher education group that was hived off the well-known private education group Curro several years ago, has swung into a loss after accounting for the adjusted price tag in its acquisition of CA Connect.

CA Connect offers the postgraduate diploma in accounting programme.

There was a fair value adjustment of R207m relating to the acquisition of CA Connect — where student enrolments have exceeded initial expectations, and where the performance of the business was part of the sales agreement.

As a result, the net loss was R138m in the year to December, from a profit a R84m a year before, the company said in a statement on Monday. The company also wrote down the value of some of its trademarks after three of its businesses were consolidated under its brand name.

Headline loss per share came in at 8.5c, swinging from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 8.5c a year before. However, core HEPS, the group's preferred measure of underlying earnings and which strips out abnormal items, rose 31% to 14.2c.

Student enrolments increased 10% to 35,031 as of December 2020. Over the same period, distance learning students grew 12% to 28,664 and contact learning students grew 3% to 6,367.

“Notwithstanding the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainties created by the second wave of infections, the group is confident and remains committed to achieving its strategic objectives and seeking further growth opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

The market reacted positively, pushing up the share price 2% to R2.44, valuing the company at R2bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How Stadio weathered the Covid-19 storm

Stadio CEO Chris Vorster talks to Business Day TV about the group’s double-digit growth during lockdown
Companies
6 months ago

Picking stocks for really tough times

Sooner or later SA will emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown and its aftermath. Here are a few likely shares for the future, chosen by Marc Hasenfuss ...
Companies
10 months ago

Can PSG afford to cut Capitec loose?

Speculation is rife that the company’s most successful asset — Capitec — is back on the unbundling block
Money & Investing
10 months ago

Varsities gain ground

For the first time, private colleges are bringing in a greater share of AdvTech’s operating profit than its popular independent school franchises
News & Fox
11 months ago

The caning of the education sector

Prospects for private school stocks remain sound, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Standard Bank aims to win African banking arms ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
MTN shares recover to pre-Covid levels
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
WATCH: Aspen on track to produce J&J vaccine
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Upbeat Aspen once again eyeing acquisitions
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Distell brings hard seltzers to SA market
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Curro share slides after saying falling student numbers hit profits

Companies

Stadio upbeat as student numbers swell

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Private universities: We don’t need no (physical) education

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.