Roblox leaps in NYSE debut as Ark buys in
The gaming platform rose almost 55% on its stock market debut as well-known ETF operator Cathie Wood bought into the company
Bengaluru — Shares of Roblox jumped on Thursday, building on the gaming platform’s almost 55% rise on its stock market debut a day earlier as well-known exchange-traded fund (ETF) operator Cathie Wood bought into the company.
The company’s stock was up 12% in pre-market trade, after rising more than 20% earlier in the day.
Wood’s ARK Next Generation internet ETF bought more than 500,000 shares of Roblox, weighting it at 0.47% of the fund.
Wood, a long-time Tesla bull, has a huge online following and is a popular topic of discussion on the Reddit forums that are seen as having driven this year’s growth in influence for a social media savvy herd of small-time traders.
On Wednesday, ARK Invest also sold a little more than 67,000 Facebook shares from the ARKW ETF, amounting to about 0.3% of the ETF’s assets.
Message volumes on Roblox on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits soared more than nine-fold on Thursday, with more than 80% of users’ messages reflecting positive sentiment towards the scrip, data showed.
Usage and spending on Roblox has surged as children stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic spent more time on the platform, fueling an 85% year-on-year jump in daily active users in 2020 and a surge in monthly in-app sales.
An average, 37.1-million people globally log on to Roblox daily to connect with friends and play popular games such as Jailbreak and Speed Run 4.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.