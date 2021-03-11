Companies

Roblox leaps in NYSE debut as Ark buys in

The gaming platform rose almost 55% on its stock market debut as well-known ETF operator Cathie Wood bought into the company

11 March 2021 - 14:59 Noor Zainab Hussain, Aaron Saldanha and Tiyashi Datta
Roblox celebrates its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, March 10 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Roblox celebrates its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, March 10 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

Bengaluru — Shares of Roblox jumped on Thursday, building on the gaming platform’s almost 55% rise on its stock market debut a day earlier as well-known exchange-traded fund (ETF) operator Cathie Wood bought into the company.

The company’s stock was up 12% in pre-market trade, after rising more than 20% earlier in the day.

Wood’s ARK Next Generation internet ETF bought more than 500,000 shares of Roblox, weighting it at 0.47% of the fund.

Wood, a long-time Tesla bull, has a huge online following and is a popular topic of discussion on the Reddit forums that are seen as having driven this year’s growth in influence for a social media savvy herd of small-time traders.

On Wednesday, ARK Invest also sold a little more than 67,000 Facebook shares from the ARKW ETF, amounting to about 0.3% of the ETF’s assets.

Message volumes on Roblox on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits soared more than nine-fold on Thursday, with more than 80% of users’ messages reflecting positive sentiment towards the scrip, data showed.

Usage and spending on Roblox has surged as children stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic spent more time on the platform, fueling an 85% year-on-year jump in daily active users in 2020 and a surge in monthly in-app sales.

An average, 37.1-million people globally log on to Roblox daily to connect with friends and play popular games such as Jailbreak and Speed Run 4.

Reuters

Gaming platform Roblox a Covid-19 winner ahead of stock market launch

With ‘meme stocks’ all the rage, the New York Stock Exchange has given Roblox has an implied valuation of about $30bn
Companies
22 hours ago

How the US stimulus cheques could benefit ‘meme stocks’

The payments could increase interest from individual investors as the pandemic has kept Americans on their computers or phones
World
1 day ago

GameStop’s stunning reversal leaves $18bn hole

Video-game retailer’s stock-market value fell 80% last week
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Goldman Sachs SA beefs up with key appointment
Companies / Financial Services
2.
When you order $36m worth of copper but get ...
Companies
3.
Growthpoint says it will take two years for ...
Companies / Property
4.
Clock ticks for debt-laden Ascendis to reach ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

GameStop stock soars in New York again before being halted

Companies

How the fortunes of Covid-19 billionaires are fading

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.