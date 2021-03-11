Glencore chair Anthony Hayward to exit before 2022 AGM

Bengaluru — Glencore chair Anthony Hayward will step down before 2022’s AGM, he said in the company’s annual report published on Thursday.

Hayward said the board had recommended to shareholders that he remain in the role while the senior management succession is concluded.

He was appointed as chair in 2013 and the UK corporate governance code limits his tenure to nine years.

In December, Glencore said its boss, Ivan Glasenberg, would step down in 2021 and Gary Nagle, head of coal assets at the mining and trading group, would take up the role.

The recent management reshuffle at Glencore will also mark a shift to a new, younger leadership for the company, which, along with other mining companies, has faced increasing pressure from investors to cut carbon emissions.

Reuters