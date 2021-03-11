Glencore chair Anthony Hayward to exit before 2022 AGM

Companies

Hayward says the board has recommended to shareholders that he remain in the role while the senior management succession is concluded

11 March 2021 - 16:03 Indranil Sarkar
Anthony Hayward. File photo: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Glencore chair Anthony Hayward will step down before 2022’s AGM, he said in the company’s annual report published on Thursday.

Hayward said the board had recommended to shareholders that he remain in the role while the senior management succession is concluded.

He was appointed as chair in 2013 and the UK corporate governance code limits his tenure to nine years.

In December, Glencore said its boss, Ivan Glasenberg, would step down in 2021 and Gary Nagle, head of coal assets at the mining and trading group, would take up the role.

The recent management reshuffle at Glencore will also mark a shift to a new, younger leadership for the company, which, along with other mining companies, has faced increasing pressure from investors to cut carbon emissions.

Merafe warns about freight train crisis as it lays off nearly 1,000 staff

Glencore and its junior ferrochrome partner say the high cost of electricity, Covid-19 and now Transnet are making its business difficult
Companies
3 days ago

Norway’s wealth fund excluded Glencore and 14 others in 2020

This is part of a strategy by the world’s biggest sovereign investor to fight unethical conduct at some of the most powerful corporations
Companies
2 weeks ago

Big mining firms mull responsible exit from SA

The transition must be just and must not leave those dependent on coal supply chains for survival in the lurch
Companies
2 weeks ago

