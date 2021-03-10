Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Bioplastics demand interventions — carrot or stick?
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to net carbon zero by 2050 in his state of the nation address (Sona). Biomaterials, and bioplastics specifically, offer a potential decarbonisation option for the petrochemicals value chain. SA relies heavily on coal as an input into chemicals production and bio-based bioplastics have room to substitute for traditional plastics.
However, the market for bioplastics in SA is currently limited and market demand has yet to materialise substantially. While a number of efforts are under way to develop the supply side of the market, it appears that policy interventions are necessary to stimulate demand for sustainable plastics.
TIPS recently conducted a study into the subject of stimulating demand for bioplastics in SA. Michael Avery spoke to Muhammed Patel an economist at TIPS; Jenitha Badul, senior manager/policy adviser for sustainability programmes and projects, at the department of environment, forestry and fisheries; and Ozunimi Iti, project manager in the environment department of the UN Industrial Development Organisation (Unido).
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the demand for bioplastics in SA.
