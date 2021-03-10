Companies

American Airlines in record $10bn debt sale backed by frequent-flyer programme

The carrier is now selling $6.5bn worth of bonds and $3.5bn worth of of loans, the largest-ever debt sale by an airline

10 March 2021 - 16:56 Paula Seligson
American Airlines passenger planes in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
New York — American Airlines Group has boosted the size and cut borrowing costs on what’s now a $10bn debt deal backed by its frequent-flyer programme, making it the largest ever by an airline.

The carrier is now selling $6.5bn worth of bonds and $3.5bn worth of of loans, up from $5bn and $2.5bn, respectively, according to people familiar with the matter. Each of the bond tranches, which mature in five and eight years, may yield about 5.75% and 6%, respectively, lower than initial discussions in the low-to-high 6% range.

The size of the combined bond and loan offering marks the largest-ever debt sale by an airline. American’s record deal surpasses Delta Air Lines’ $9bn sale in September 2020, and a $6.8bn transaction from United Airlines Holdings in June.

All three used a special structure, pioneered by United, that backstops the debt with the company’s frequent-flyer programme. Extracting value from rewards programmes has become a critical lifeline for carriers that have faced disrupted air travel for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Loyalty programmes carry a lot of value — about $18bn to $30bn, in American’s case — which, in part, contributes to higher credit ratings on such deals. That’s helped drive investor demand at a time when air traffic levels are still well below the norm. Moody’s Investors Service rates American’s new bonds Ba2, or two steps below investment grade, while its corporate issuer rating is three notches lower.

Proceeds from American’s offering will help refinance its $7.5bn US treasury loan, of which $550m has been drawn to date, according to an investor presentation on Monday. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Books close on the bonds at 11am in New York on Wednesday, with pricing expected thereafter, the people added, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction. Commitments on the loan have been accelerated by one day to Wednesday.

American is returning to the market at a ripe time for borrowers: funding costs are at historically low levels and risk appetite has been soaring as investors rush to get their hands on higher-paying assets. The airline borrowed $2.5bn in June at an all-in yield of 12%.

Bloomberg

