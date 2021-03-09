Companies

Continental reports €1bn loss, but expects strong growth in 2021

09 March 2021 - 20:15 Jan Schwartz and Kirsti Knolle
Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer and CFO Wolfgang Schaefer ahead of their annual news conference in Hanover, Germany, March 9 2021. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
Continental CEO Nikolai Setzer and CFO Wolfgang Schaefer ahead of their annual news conference in Hanover, Germany, March 9 2021. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Berlin  — German car parts maker Continental said on Tuesday it expected to return to net profit in 2021 despite a microchip shortage that is expected to drag on for months, after reporting a full-year net loss of nearly €1bn.

The world's second-largest automotive supplier is feeling the impact of the chip shortage, which has forced global vehicle makers to shut assembly lines, especially in the first quarter, CEO Nikolai Setzer said on a call after reporting 2020 results.

Continental reported a 12.7% drop in group sales, citing falling revenue in its Automotive, Rubber and Powertrain divisions.

Its net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to €962m in 2020, compared with a €1.23bn loss the previous year, thanks to heavy costs cuts and restructuring measures.

Continental shares were down 7% in Frankfurt, making it the biggest loser on Germany's blue-chip DAX index.

The company said it expects 2021 sales to reach €40.5bn to €42.5bn, up from to €37.7bn in 2020. That is expected to help the company to a net profit for the first time in two years, it said, though it could not give a more specific forecast.

The outlook accounted for additional logistics expenses of about €200m because of semiconductor supply bottlenecks, plus development expenses of €200m to €250m in its autonomous mobility and safety unit.

CFO Wolfgang Schaefer said Continental gave clients early warning of the expected chip shortage.

The company said it would adjust its outlook for 2021 depending on the outcome of the spin-off of powertrain unit Vitesco, which is planned for the second half of the year.

Reuters

