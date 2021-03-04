FirstRand first-half normalised earnings drop 20% due to bad-debt provisions

FirstRand Group, the largest banking group in SA by market value, reported a 20% drop in first-half normalised earnings as the weaker SA economy — aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic — hit its underlying businesses such as FNB and WesBank.

At the same time, it noted some rebound in the economy from June 2020, which it said had supported transactional volumes, growth in deposit balances and an improved credit experience.

Normalised earnings dropped 20% to R11.032bn in the six months to end-December as a result of the impairment charge, which accelerated to R9.4bn, from R5.9bn, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Most of this decline was due to the elevated credit impairment charge, driven by forward-looking economic assumptions … the continued impact of the weak operating environment on arrears and non-performing loans.

“In addition, due to the effect of the pandemic, underlying customer income and affordability in all segments resulted in lower levels of transactional and credit origination.”

Group net interest income was flat due to lack of advances growth and the negative endowment impact arising from significant interest rate cuts in 2020.

An interim dividend of 110c per share was declared, which was down 24.7% from a year ago.

The share price was up 1.28% to 52.96 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at about R293bn.

