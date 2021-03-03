Companies WBHO concerned about how SOEs will pay for infrastructure projects Long-awaited infrastructure projects finally being rolled out again in SA after years of waiting BL PREMIUM

Construction companies are concerned about how the state will be able to fund its latest infrastructure drive.

Wolfgang Neff, the CEO of Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) said this week after the company released its financial results for the six months to December, that long-awaited, large-scale infrastructure projects were finally being rolled out again in SA, after years of waiting. However, his big question was where the money would come from...