WBHO concerned about how SOEs will pay for infrastructure projects
Long-awaited infrastructure projects finally being rolled out again in SA after years of waiting
03 March 2021 - 19:32
Construction companies are concerned about how the state will be able to fund its latest infrastructure drive.
Wolfgang Neff, the CEO of Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) said this week after the company released its financial results for the six months to December, that long-awaited, large-scale infrastructure projects were finally being rolled out again in SA, after years of waiting. However, his big question was where the money would come from...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now