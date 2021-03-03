News Leader
WATCH: How DIY demand boosted Cashbuild
Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim financial results
03 March 2021 - 09:27
The changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have had a positive effect on Cashbuild.
SA’s biggest building materials retailer benefited from increased demand for DIY items as many people took on projects in their homes to keep busy during lockdown, with the group’s profit more than doubling during its half-year.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager about the company’s performance.
Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim financial results
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.