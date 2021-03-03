Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How DIY demand boosted Cashbuild

Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim financial results

03 March 2021 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have had a positive effect on Cashbuild.

SA’s biggest building materials retailer benefited from increased demand for DIY items as many people took on projects in their homes to keep busy during lockdown, with the group’s profit more than doubling during its half-year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager about the company’s performance.

Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim financial results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Cashbuild sticks with expansion plans as Covid-19 drives home improvement

Revenue has risen more than 20%, partially due to new stores, with more on the way
Companies
1 day ago

JSE to contend with muted Asian markets on Tuesday after overnight US gains

Global markets had a strong start to the week on vaccine and stimulus hopes, but now investors await fresh catalysts
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Home Depot and Sibanye

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

High equity funds: What the high road can offer

High equity remains the best one-stop investment for the average saver, as it gives a large exposure to equities
Companies
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
State infrastructure work is starting to roll in, ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
IA Bell and John Deere await Takeover Regulation ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Spur looks to takeaway and drive-through model ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Caxton warns of earnings drop on lower print ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.