Brimstone cuts debt and eyes opportunities after Covid-19
03 March 2021 - 15:39
Brimstone Investment, the largest shareholder of food producer Sea Harvest, says it is far more comfortable about its financial position after repaying lenders more than R1bn, and still has its sights on acquisitions as it battles the hefty discount at which its shares trade.
The black-owned investment firm says its hands are tied by banks, who won’t let it buy back its undervalued shares under current lending agreements...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now