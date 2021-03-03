Companies Brimstone cuts debt and eyes opportunities after Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Brimstone Investment, the largest shareholder of food producer Sea Harvest, says it is far more comfortable about its financial position after repaying lenders more than R1bn, and still has its sights on acquisitions as it battles the hefty discount at which its shares trade.

The black-owned investment firm says its hands are tied by banks, who won’t let it buy back its undervalued shares under current lending agreements...