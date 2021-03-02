Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Hyprop took a R244m Covid-19 hit

Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken talks to Business Day TV about the group’s asset disposal plans

02 March 2021 - 08:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

The pandemic has weighed on Hyprop, the owner of Rosebank Mall and Canal Walk Shopping Centre, which reported a 45% plunge in interim distributable income.

That is partly due to rental discounts and lower parking income during the period.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Morné Wilken about the company’s interim results.

Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken talks to Business Day TV about the group’s asset disposal plans

Pent-up retail demand boosts Hyprop Investments

The owner of Mall of Rosebank and Hyde Park Corner says shoppers are returning to its malls in droves
Companies
15 hours ago

Hyprop results give hope to other Reits

Owner of some of SA's  best shopping centres says shoppers are returning in droves
Companies
15 hours ago

High equity funds: What the high road can offer

High equity remains the best one-stop investment for the average saver, as it gives a large exposure to equities
Companies
5 days ago

Mall rats: Hyprop finds its mojo

Investors climb back into one-time blue chip Hyprop as the mall owner’s turnaround strategy starts to pay off
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank is finding ‘familiar’ new clients
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Job cuts at Woolworths fashion business very ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RCL Foods looks for acquisitions even as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Warren Buffett bullish on US economy, buybacks ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.