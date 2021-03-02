News Leader
WATCH: How Hyprop took a R244m Covid-19 hit
Hyprop CEO Morné Wilken talks to Business Day TV about the group’s asset disposal plans
02 March 2021 - 08:27
The pandemic has weighed on Hyprop, the owner of Rosebank Mall and Canal Walk Shopping Centre, which reported a 45% plunge in interim distributable income.
That is partly due to rental discounts and lower parking income during the period.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Morné Wilken about the company’s interim results.
