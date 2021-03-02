People are eating more chocolate again, and that’s good news for Lindt

Lindt & Spruengli plans a Sf750m ($820m) share buyback programme as the maker of Lindor chocolate balls forecast a rebound in 2021, helped by improving chocolate consumption and e-commerce.

Sales should rise 6%-8% on an organic basis this year, later returning to the company’s mid-to-long-term target of 5% to 7% annual growth, the the Swiss company said Tuesday.

The chocolatier has been expanding online sales to adapt to the pandemic, and e-commerce revenue doubled in 2020 to about 5% of total sales. Lindt’s market share expanded in Europe and North America in 2020, boosted by Russell Stover’s sugar-free offerings and demand for premium chocolate and baking products.

The buyback will start in June and run until December 2022, Lindt said. The stock has dropped almost 9% in 2021.

Bloomberg