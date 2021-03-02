Companies

People are eating more chocolate again, and that’s good news for Lindt

Lindt & Spruengli is planning a $820m share buyback

02 March 2021 - 16:28 Corinne Gretler
Lindor chocolates are seen on a conveyor belt during production at the plant of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprungli in Kilchberg, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS
Lindor chocolates are seen on a conveyor belt during production at the plant of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprungli in Kilchberg, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS

Lindt & Spruengli plans a Sf750m ($820m) share buyback programme as the maker of Lindor chocolate balls forecast a rebound in 2021, helped by improving chocolate consumption and e-commerce.

Sales should rise 6%-8% on an organic basis this year, later returning to the company’s mid-to-long-term target of 5% to 7% annual growth, the the Swiss company said Tuesday.

The chocolatier has been expanding online sales to adapt to the pandemic, and e-commerce revenue doubled in 2020 to about 5% of total sales. Lindt’s market share expanded in Europe and North America in 2020, boosted by Russell Stover’s sugar-free offerings and demand for premium chocolate and baking products.

The buyback will start in June and run until December 2022, Lindt said. The stock has dropped almost 9% in 2021.

Bloomberg

Asia’s millennials are a ‘chocolatey hope’ as producers see slow revival in demand

Cocoa processors in Asia, ravaged by the pandemic in 2020, only expect to see things picking up in the second half of 2021
World
1 month ago

Rise in global sugar demand at odds with prediction of top traders

Sugar futures in New York soar while Brazil, the EU and Thailand production are under stress
World
1 month ago

Ivorian cocoa traders call for reforms to end export monopoly

Association tells regulator that reforms are needed to end dominance of six multinationals
World
1 month ago

Nestlé cracks down on cocoa produced in protected forests

The company found about 3,700 farms in protected forests in the mapping process, and has removed them from its supply chain
Companies
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery Bank is finding ‘familiar’ new clients
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Job cuts at Woolworths fashion business very ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RCL Foods looks for acquisitions even as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
JP Morgan to boost local fintechs servicing spaza ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
IA Bell and John Deere await Takeover Regulation ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Reigning cats and dogs boost Nestlé sales during the pandemic

Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHRIS THURMAN: Food that takes patrons on a journey, morsel by morsel

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Nestlé looks at ways to fund vaccine rollout for poorer countries

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.