COMPANY COMMENT
South Africans join bitcoin craze
Cryptocurrencies have been on the rise during the pandemic
01 March 2021 - 19:38
South Africans have been getting into the bitcoin craze. SA’s largest cryptocurrency, Luno, reported on Monday that it had added a million users to its ranks in seven weeks.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, popularised by internet memes, have been on the rise during the pandemic. Over the past year, bitcoin — the best-known of the digital currencies — has multiplied its value by five times to R727,452 a coin...
