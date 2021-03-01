Companies COMPANY COMMENT South Africans join bitcoin craze Cryptocurrencies have been on the rise during the pandemic BL PREMIUM

South Africans have been getting into the bitcoin craze. SA’s largest cryptocurrency, Luno, reported on Monday that it had added a million users to its ranks in seven weeks.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, popularised by internet memes, have been on the rise during the pandemic. Over the past year, bitcoin — the best-known of the digital currencies — has multiplied its value by five times to R727,452 a coin...