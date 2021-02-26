Companies

WATCH: Why Discovery is set for growth

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

26 February 2021 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Adrian Gore. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Adrian Gore. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Discovery has been hard hit by market volatility with swings in the rand undermining the group’s hedging strategy and contributing to a 10% slide in interim profit.

Despite this, the company says it is well positioned for future growth.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Adrian Gore about the results.

