WATCH: Why Discovery is set for growth
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
26 February 2021 - 07:43
Discovery has been hard hit by market volatility with swings in the rand undermining the group’s hedging strategy and contributing to a 10% slide in interim profit.
Despite this, the company says it is well positioned for future growth.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Adrian Gore about the results.
