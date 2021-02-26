Companies

WATCH: Increased market activity gives JSE a boost

JSE Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bourse’s annual results

26 February 2021 - 07:55 Business Day TV
Leila Fourie. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Increased market activity in 2020 gave the JSE’s annual performance a boost. The bourse posted record revenue of R2.5bn and 15% growth in headline earnings per share.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Leila Fourie for more detail about the company’s performance.

JSE Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bourse's annual results

Or listen to the full audio:

