WATCH: Increased market activity gives JSE a boost
JSE Leila Fourie talks to Business Day TV about the bourse’s annual results
26 February 2021 - 07:55
Increased market activity in 2020 gave the JSE’s annual performance a boost. The bourse posted record revenue of R2.5bn and 15% growth in headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Leila Fourie for more detail about the company’s performance.
