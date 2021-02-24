Company Comment
Traditional media needs to win back adspend
Passion on its own does not pay. Business models do
24 February 2021 - 19:55
It could be argued from a capitalist point of view that traditional media companies take advantage of their workers due to passion.
Media professionals, particularly those hewn in journalism, tend to be passionate about their work and what they do, despite falling compensation. But if the past decade, and the pandemic in particular, has taught us anything, it is that passion on its own does not pay. Business models do...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now