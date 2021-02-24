Companies Company Comment Traditional media needs to win back adspend Passion on its own does not pay. Business models do BL PREMIUM

It could be argued from a capitalist point of view that traditional media companies take advantage of their workers due to passion.

Media professionals, particularly those hewn in journalism, tend to be passionate about their work and what they do, despite falling compensation. But if the past decade, and the pandemic in particular, has taught us anything, it is that passion on its own does not pay. Business models do...