Rebosis has few answers as it battles to breathe The property fund could do with a whiff of fresh air to convince investors it has a future

Rebosis Property Fund needs to show investors it has a clear rescue plan or consider throwing in the towel.

At its annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, it faced the wrath of a group of angry shareholders who questioned what the company had put in place to get momentum back into its share price, and to deal with its hefty debt levels relative to its assets as measured by loan-to-value (LTV)...