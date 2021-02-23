Companies Company Comment Pay dividends with caution, despite the Reserve Bank nod SA banks are generally well-behaved and were so long before the pandemic descended BL PREMIUM

Conspiracy theorists would suggest the updated directive from the Reserve Bank that essentially authorised the resumption of dividend payments and executives bonuses was intended to be kept hidden away on the Bank’s website until after the earnings season.

It was only after Business Day columnist Stuart Theobald gave an opinion on Monday, essentially arguing that banks should be given the freedom to pay dividends if they so deem, that news of the Bank’s updated guidance came to light...