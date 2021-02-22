Companies COMPANY COMMENT UK Uber ruling a potential game changer for SA Tensions have already been bubbling under the surface, with SA drivers having taken the companies to court in recent years BL PREMIUM

Taxi booking app Uber has lost a case in the UK that could open the stage for drivers in SA to fight for full employment status. Despite the disruption that companies like Uber have brought to the world, gig economy drivers have been fighting to get greater recognition in the form of guaranteed salaries, health insurance and other benefits for a number of years.

Last week the UK Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the ride-hailing service against a lower court’s judgment that its drivers should be classified as workers rather than self-employed. This is not the first time that Uber has lost such a case. Last year a US court in California made a similar judgment. ..