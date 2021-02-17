Companies

Robinhood rival Public.com’s valuation soars to $1.2bn amid online trading boom

Public.com raises $220m in fresh funds

17 February 2021 - 18:55 Sohini Podder
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

 Online brokerage Public.com, which competes with Robinhood, said on Wednesday it had raised $220m  in fresh funds from new and existing investors, lifting its valuation to $1.2bn.

Investors have doubled down on online brokerages that were at the centre of a social media-driven trading frenzy on Wall Street in heavily shorted shares of companies such as GameStop.

Robinhood closed a mammoth $3.4bn fundraise earlier in 2021 to shore up its finances as clearinghouses asked for more collateral due to heightened volatility.

New York-based Public.com operates a zero-fee trading app that also doubles up as a social media investment community, where its members can own fractional shares of stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), according to its website.

Members can follow popular creators and share their own investing-related ideas like any other social media platform.

Earlier in February, Public.com decided to abandon the controversial payment for order flow method, which refers to the process where brokerages route orders to market makers to execute trades instead of sending them directly to exchanges.

It  has drawn scrutiny from regulators globally as it creates an incentive for brokers to send orders to whoever pays the most, rather than the place that might get the best outcome for customers.

Including the latest round, Public.com has so far raised about $310m. The start-up has 1-million members on its platform.

Investors including Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Will Smith's Dreamers VC participated in the latest round.

The company plans to use the funds to add features such as crypto trading, pre- and post-market trading, while also setting up recurring investments for members.

Reuters

Citadel founder and Robinhood CEO to testify at GameStop hearings

Ken Griffin and Vlad Tenev will be joined by other big names in the drama that led to wild market swings
Companies
3 days ago

GameStop’s stunning reversal leaves $18bn hole

Video-game retailer’s stock-market value fell 80% last week
Companies
1 week ago

The money behind Robinhood is pure Sheriff of Nottingham

The consortium that shored up Robinhood is set to be the biggest winner
Opinion
1 week ago

Clubhouse overrun as Musk tackles aliens, memes in Q&A

Many who tried tuning into Clubhouse, the app backed by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, ended up on pirated streams
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Resilient surprises with talks to sell some ...
Companies / Property
2.
Can Musk’s space-based service help Africa?
Companies
3.
Ivan Glasenberg to leave Glencore on a robust ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Citigroup cannot recoup $500m sent in error to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are
Companies

Related Articles

Bitcoin surges past $51,000 level

Markets

Russia on track for bumper year of share sales as local IPOs may exceed $10bn

World

GameStop a hard act to follow for cannabis- focused Reddit investors

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.