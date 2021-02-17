Company comment
Property firms to shed light on office market
Emira says few of its tenants want to terminate leases early due to staff working from home
17 February 2021 - 20:29
The idea that working from home is set to kill the office market may be quashed by the end of the new financial results reporting season for property companies.
Emira Property Fund, the diversified real estate investment trust (Reit), said on Wednesday during its results presentation for the six months to December, that very few of its tenants have said that they want to end their leases early, owing to working from home becoming a permanent trend...
